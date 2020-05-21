Jude Law & wife Phillipa Coan are expecting their first child together; The actor to be a dad for the 6th time

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan are expecting their first child together and the to-be mommy's baby bump is proof.

Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan are expecting their first child together and the couple was recently spotted near a grocery store outside their house in London where Phillipa flaunted her baby bump. Jude and Phillipa have not confirmed the news of her pregnancy but the baby bump can't possibly lie. A source told the Mail Online about Jude and Phillipa starting a family, "He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family," the insider revealed.

Jude Law is going to be a proud father for the sixth time as the actor has five children from his past relationships. He has three kids, Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy from his ex-wife Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter named Sophia with Samantha Burke and daughter Ada with Catherine Harding. Jude and Phillipa tied the knot in May 2019 after four years of romance. In an interview with the Telegraph, the actor had earlier revealed that he wishes to have more babies.

"We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence. And that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun. I love it, so absolutely, why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with. So, the idea of having more children would be just wonderful," Jude Law stated.

