Judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case due to 'bad faith conduct'

Trigger Warning

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed all charges of sexual assault against football royalty Cristiano Ronaldo due to plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall on grounds of bad-faith conduct. The judge revealed that stolen and leaked documents containing Ronaldo's attorney-client discussions were being used in their case against the 37-year-old athlete.

According to People, the judge from Las Vegas ruled, "Stovall's repeated use of stolen, privileged documents to prosecute this case has every indicia of bad-faith conduct." Dorsey continued, "And because the record shows that he and Mayorga have extensively reviewed these documents and used them to fashion the very basis of Mayorga's claims." Additionally, she noted, "Simply disqualifying Stovall will not purge the prejudice from their misuse." In a statement to the outlet, Ronaldo's attorney shared that they were "pleased with the federal court's careful consideration of the issues and decision to dismiss this case."

CR7's representative also mentioned, "Since the Plaintiff first filed suit in 2018, we have maintained the action was brought in bad faith," and went on, "The outright dismissal of Plaintiff's case should give all who follow this matter renewed confidence in the judicial process in this country while dissuading those who seek to undermine it." For those unversed, Mayorga alleged that in 2009 she went to a nightclub where the football star invited her over to his house alongside some others. In her case, she claimed that Ronaldo barged in on her while she was in the bathroom and he "exposed his erect penis and asked the plaintiff to perform fellatio." When she refused Ronaldo allegedly pushed her "onto a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse," claiming he sodomized her.

