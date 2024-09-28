Judge Lets Baby Reindeer's Real Martha Fiona Harvey Sue Netflix Over Misrepresentation And Defamation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment and abuse.

Fiona Harvey popularly known as “Martha” will be able to proceed with the lawsuit against Netflix for defamation and misrepresentation in the Baby Reindeer series. In a recent ruling, a judge held that the claim made by the Netflix series on being based on real events is not true.



Harvey believes that British screenwriter Richard Gadd who created the show, badmouthed her by claiming that she abused him, tried to choke him, and was imprisoned for stalking him as well. However, it did not end there.



In July, Netflix was able to seek an injunction from the court to strike out the lawsuit. However, Judge Gary Klausner’s ruling on Friday was in favor of Harvey’s right to bring suit because Netflix claimed the show to be a true story, which is indeed not the case. As per The Sunday Times, they had to have the "true story" tag as per Netflix’s request, though Gadd had some reservations about it.

Noting that the show greatly exaggerated Martha's notorious character, the judge wrote, "There is a major difference between stalking and being convicted of stalking in a court of law."

As per Variety, he said that subtle differences exist between the allegation of touching someone inappropriately and outright sexual violence that the creators of the series alleged, not to mention the huge gap between punching someone and gouging an eye out.

Though Harvey was never named on the show, netizens were quick to discover the similarities between the two leaving no stone unturned. The judge wrote, "The Series states that Plaintiff is a convicted criminal who sexually and violently assaulted Gadd. These statements may rise to the level of extreme and outrageous conduct."

Klausner continued, "While plaintiff’s purported actions are reprehensible, Defendants’ statements are of a worse degree and could produce a different effect in the mind of a viewer."

Though the judge dismissed Harvey's claims of negligence and violation of publicity rights, he allowed her to pursue the lawsuit against intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Notwithstanding the controversy, Baby Reindeer has become a critical and commercial success. This 6-time Emmy-winning British black comedy-drama thriller miniseries directed by Weronika Tofilska; Josephine Bornebusch was released on Netflix on April 11th, 2024. It managed to attract a big audience and was well-received.

