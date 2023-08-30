'Judge me and discredit my work': Miley Cyrus' brother Trace talks about nepotism and reason for not using 'last name online'

All of the Cyrus family, starting from Billy Ray to Miley, are famous for their contributions to the music industry. But it should also be noted that it is not always easy to be a part of a family that has been famous for ages. The newest sensation from this family of musicians is Trace Cyrus, Miley's older brother. And what has caught the attention of the fans is the Instagram QnA that he did last night. On August 28, the actor took to social media to interact with his followers. Here is what the actor had to say about having a famous family.

Trace's QnA

Trace took to Instagram to answer a lot of questions about family, new album, relationship with music, and other personal issues. Amid all this, he wrote in a response about being part of a famous family, "I love my family so much but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family." Adding to this, he wrote, "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me."

There was more for him to share on the matter. Trace continued "I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out."

More about Trace Cyrus

Trace Cyrus is the elder brother of singer Miley Cyrus. He was born on February 24, 1989, in Ashland, Kentucky. He's also a musician like Miley. He helped start the band Metro Station and they had a popular song called Shake It. Trace's distinctive style and tattoos have made him a recognizable figure in the world of music and fashion. While he's often associated with his sister Miley, Trace has pursued his own musical career and creative endeavors. Over the years, he has continued to evolve as an artist, showcasing his unique talents and leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry.

