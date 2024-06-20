'Judge Not Lest Ye Be Judged': Billy Joel On Justin Timberlake's Arrest After Visiting Same Hotel Where Singer Was Before Getting Detained

Billy Joel offered his thoughts on the most recent arrest of singer Justin Timberlake. Timberlake, a popular artist and musical icon, was detained on Tuesday after it was claimed he drove while drunk. Billy Joel was recently at the hotel where Timberlake was last seen a few hours after the 43-year-old singer was taken into custody.

Billy Joel On Justin Timberlake's Arrest

The Piano Man said to PIX11 News as he came outside the American Hotel, "Judge not lest ye be judged." Furthermore, he disclosed to the reporters gathered outside the building that he didn't "really know that much," which is why had no comment.

Why was Justin Timberlake arrested?

Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign in his 2025 BMW, which led to his arrest just after midnight. According to a press release from The Sag Harbor Village Police Department, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was arrested, detained overnight for processing, and then arraigned the following morning.

Mr. Timberlake was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18. The police report that PEOPLE was able to obtain states that Timberlake performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, the arresting officer reported that Timberlake's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, and he was unsteady afoot.

Timberlake to appear before the court

Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test, telling the officials that he had only had one martini. Timberlake is scheduled to return to court on July 26 for a hearing after being released. In a statement on June 19, Edward Burke Jr., Timberlake's lawyer, said, "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations."

