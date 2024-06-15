Judge Reinhold Reveals Why THIS Scene From Iconic Fast Times Was the 'Dumbest' and 'Bravest' Thing He Has Done

Actor Judge Reinhold looks back at his role in the 1982 hit rom-com Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Reinhold, who starred as Brad Hamilton in the film, revealed in his latest interview with Vanity Fair that a particular scene in the film is perhaps both the “dumbest” and “bravest” thing he has done: the self-love scene where on-screen crush Linda Barrett walked on him.

While speaking to the outlet, the actor revisited his part in the film- saying that the masturbation scene was "one of maybe the dumbest and one of the bravest things I’ve ever done." When taken out of context, it looks creepy, as Reinhold acknowledged, but the scene seemed hilarious to him as he read the script. For him, it was a matter of how much the character could “endure.”

Jason Reinhold recalls his most 'humiliating' scene from the film

"Obviously it was simulated, but it was an extremely personal thing, and it was just humiliating," said the Beverly Hills Cop star. They had to take multiple takes, and it was by that time that he had had enough, so he rushed out of the sets. The film’s director Amy Heckerling followed him back and said something in reassurance that Reinhold could not forget. “Look, it’s a love scene — only it’s with yourself,” said Heckeling, which cracked the duo up.

Reinhold also acknowledged that the intimate scenes were tough to film in his experience. The script looked right, but when it came to the enactment of the scenes in real-time, things quickly got awkward. As per him, co-star Phoebe Cates felt the same. “The audience doesn’t realize it, nor should they have to think about it, but it’s not easy that stuff,” he reiterated as a reminder.

How did Jason Reinhold land into the role of Brad Hamilton?

How he got the role is another story. He detailed the times when he shared a duplex with the Heckerling and was in a relationship with the latter’s assistant. While Nicholas Cage was initially up for the role of Brad, he backed off later on which prompted the director to push Judge for the role. He had to meet Heckerling, her assistant, and his then-girlfriend Carrie Frazier, and the film’s producer in an awkward setup since he couldn’t reveal to the producer that he already knew the duo.

The film includes the star lineup of Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Penn, Brian Backer, and Robert Romanus, and chronicles the tales of high schoolers in California.

