Judge rules in favour of Bob Saget's family; Grants request to block release of death records

Following the tragic death of Fullhouse star Bob Saget, his family legally requested authorities to block any records about his death from being released. According to recent reports, via ET Canada, a Florida judge has granted the family their request. The court documents display the decision of the judge who sided with the arguments put forward by Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.

In an official statement to the outlet, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said, "While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know." The records in question consist of photos and videos with snippets of audio recordings that "graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him," as per ET Canada.

Saget's family wants to keep these records away from the public domains as they would suffer "irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress," as contested in the lawsuit. They also argued that releasing those records will "serve no public interest," and as the final judgement stands from the lastest hearing the records will remain confidential.

The comedian was on a standup tour when he passed away on January 9 in his hotel room, Ritz-Carlton Orlando. The medical examiner in charge pronounced his death to be accidental after enduring a severe head injury from "an unwitnessed fall." Following his death, many celebrities came to aid the grieving family.

