Judi Love’s Reaction To Lorraine Kelly's Special Win At 2024 BAFTA TV Awards Goes Viral Online; Check Out Clip HERE

Lorraine Kelly recently accepted her special award at the 2024 British Academy Television Awards at London's Royal Festival Hall. She received her prestigious accolade and delivered an acceptance speech.

However, during the star-studded event, the supposed awkward reaction of Loose Women co-host Judi Love caught everyone's attention, and it's now going viral. Love appeared to roll her eyes over Kelly's win as the camera captured her surprising reaction. Check out the video down below.

Judi Love's surprising reaction to Lorraine Kelly's 2024 Bafta TV Awards win

Lorraine Kelly attended the recent award ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall. She was one of the winners of the 2024 Bafta TV Awards.

Kelly, 64, was presented with the special accolade at the event for her arguably remarkable contribution to the television industry, for she has been ruling the small screen for almost four decades.

As the Scottish TV presenter took the stage to accept her special award, the camera quickly shifted to capture the audience's reaction. Judi Love's supposed awkward reaction too appeared on the screen, in which she visibly seemed to roll her eyes over Kelly's win. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: BAFTA TV Awards 2024: The Crown Faces Upset While Top Boy, Happy Valley, And More Triumph—Complete List Of Winners

The Succession actor Brain Cox presented her with the award, and among the event highlights was Love's rolling eyes reaction as viewers were quick to spot her awkward moment when Kelly was delivering her big win speech.

Some fans rushed to the comments to express their views on her now viral reaction video shared by an X user, @lewisjsloman. One user took to the comments and wrote, “Judi knows Lorraine takes the piss; she’s so real for not clapping when it’s Christine and Ranvir that deserve the award instead.”

Lorraine Kelly's award-winning speech at the 2024 Bafta TV Awards

Accepting her award win at the 2024 Bafta TV Awards, Lorraine Kelly delivered her thank you speech. As per Deadline, she said, “I’m on the telly tomorrow, but I’m going to celebrate tonight. Thank you so much!”

Scottish actor Brian Cox took to the stage to present the award. He seized the moment to share a few words in honor of Kelly's win, stating, “My late sister Betty was a huge fan of this year’s recipient, and when I asked her why she loved her so much, her reply was this: ‘She’s real.’”

Cox continued, “Her indomitable spirit has etched her name as an integral part of British daytime television. Her infectious humor, boundless enthusiasm, and genuine, genuine kindness instantly draw people in, and she truly deserves this recognition tonight.”

ALSO READ: 'Feels Like A Sort Of Vindication': Steve Coogan Opens Up About BAFTA TV Awards Nomination For Controversial Portrayal Of Jimmy Savile