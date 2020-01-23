Juice Wrld's Cause of Death revealed; Died due to accidental drug overdose

The officials have finally revealed the cause of Juice Wrld’s death. The rapper died because of an accidental overdose. Read on to know more.

Rapper Juice Wrld's cause of death has been revealed, more than a month after he passed away. The rapper passed away on December 8 and the medical examiners have concluded that he died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. The rapper whose real name was Jarad Higgins had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system, Daily mail reported referring to an autopsy report details. The officials had previously stated that the rapper had touched down in a private jet at Chicago Midway International airport, days after his 21st birthday, when he started going into a cardiac arrest, The Post reported.

The officers on the death scene administered about two doses of Narcan. The rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. It was later reported that Chicago police officers were waiting for his jet to land after they were told that it carried a stash of guns and drugs. As part of the raid, the officers found 41 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, Six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, The Tribune reported.

The up-and-coming artist won Top New Artist at the 2019 Billboard Awards and was vocal about his struggles with substance abuse. He vowed on Twitter to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, that he would quit the painkiller codeine that reportedly ultimately became the reason of his death. Meanwhile, Eminem recently surprised his fans by dropping a brand new album titled, Music to be murdered by, and it features a track by Juice Wrld. The track in titled Godzilla.

