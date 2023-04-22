Jujustu Kaisen Season 2: Teen Nanami’s first look revealed alongside Mei Mei and fans can’t get enough of it

The Japanese Manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’ is all set to premiere in July 2023. With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 just a few months away, the anime and manga fans are buzzing with excitement. Recently, leaked photographs from the anime series have set the internet on buzz, including a few images of characters in their adolescence that were leaked by a Twitter user which has left fans thrilled and convinced.

Fans were super excited to see some of their favorite supporting characters in their adolescent years. The character designs for Nanami, Utahime, and Mei Mei were released in a series of tweets by a Twitter user.

Fans reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 leaked visuals

Nanami

Kento Nanami is one of the series' most popular and loving characters. Nanami used to have 70-30 divided hair, which fans adored. This also gave him a popular emo look. His serious expression hasn't changed, indicating that his frigid demeanor was a constant even when he was a teen. This appearance drew little to no criticism from fans. It's reasonable to assume that the Nanami crowd is excited for the next season.

@king_jin_woo

LETS GOOOO THERES OUR EMO NANAMI!!!

Utahime

There’s no change in Utahime's dress as she is still wearing white Kosode with red Umanori-style Hakama trousers. However, she does not have a scar on her face, which suggests that the upcoming season will reveal how she got it on her face.

@king_jin_woo UTAHIMEEE SHES SO PRETTY I LOVE HER SO MUCH

Mei Mei

Mei Mei’s character is also admired by fans with her current haircut considerably different from her previous one. Fans thought she was lovely when she was a teenager and commented on her hair colour shift, however the reason for this change is unknown.

@king_jin_woo Mei Mei's hair looks more white than it did in season 1

