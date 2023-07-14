Jujutsu Kaisen 0 continues to break records at US box office; lands in highest grossing anime films

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has taken the United States by storm with its remarkable success at the box office. The four-chapter series offers readers a glimpse into the expansive universe of Jujutsu Kaisen. In comparison to other notable anime films, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows in the footsteps of legendary titles such as Pokemon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, which holds the record as the highest-grossing anime movie in the US, with over US$85.7 million in box office revenue. It is evident that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has firmly established itself among the pantheon of influential anime films, cementing its place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the highly-anticipated anime film, has taken the United States by storm, earning its place among the highest-grossing anime films of all time. The movie made a resounding impact during its opening weekend on March 18, 2022, raking in an impressive US$17.6 million according to the renowned box office authority, Exhibitor Relations Co. Shown in over 2,300 theaters nationwide, the film's English dubbed and subbed releases captivated audiences across the country.

With a total gross of over US$34 million, it proudly claims the title of the fifth highest-grossing anime movie in the US. Initially holding the fourth spot, the film was eventually surpassed by Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the same year, which achieved a gross of US$38.1 million.

While its performance in the US market is undoubtedly impressive, Jujutsu Kaisen 0's global impact should not be overlooked. Currently sitting at the ninth position among the highest-grossing anime films worldwide, the movie has amassed a staggering US$196.2 million in earnings.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Plot pot

Based on Gege Akutami's gripping manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0, the movie invites viewers into a captivating and expansive universe. Centered around Yuta Okkotsu, a high-school student haunted by the cursed spirit of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, the film takes audiences on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, action, and supernatural elements.

With an exceptional powerhouse cast of Japanese voice actors and flawlessly animated visuals courtesy of MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has quickly become a must-watch anime film.

Whether you are a fan of the original manga series or a newcomer to the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, this film promises an enthralling cinematic experience that should not be missed.

