Jujutsu Kaisen: 6 best fights that aced in the manga; #5 is SHOCKING

Jujutsu Kaisen, a manga series created by Gege Akutami, has garnered a big reputation on account of its debut in 2018. This reputation is essential because of its fascinating battles and compelling storyline, making it one of the standout shonen manga. In the area of shonen, epic battles are an indicator, and Jujutsu Kaisen can provide them in spades. In this ranking, we highlight the 10 fine fights inside the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, showcasing the collection' interesting confrontations and character dynamics.

Yuuji & Todou vs. Mahito

The partnership of Yuuji and Todou is constantly a thrilling spectacle for fanatics. Facing off in opposition to the special-grade cursed spirit, Mahito, for the duration of the Shibuya incident, this battle is a whirlwind of devastating assaults and counters. The combat concludes with Yuuji's private boom, Mahito's big defeat, and the arrival of Kenjaku.

Toji vs. Geto

Toji Fushiguro, an individual with terrific bodily skills but without cursed electricity, faces off against Geto, a sorcerer blessed with monstrous cursed power. Their conflict, set inside the Tombs of Star Corridor at some point in Gojo's past arc, introduces Toji in a dominant show of power and nonchalance, in spite of his lack of cursed strength.

Toji vs. Dagon

Summoned again from death by way of Granny Ogami's Seance method, Toji takes at the special-grade cursed spirit, Dagon, during the Shibuya Incident. This conflict unfolds at Shibuya station, coinciding with a surprising family reunion. Toji's exceptional pace and electricity result in his victory, sudden other sorcerers who underestimated him due to his absence of cursed strength.

Yuuji vs. Choso

This extreme showdown takes region in the course of the Shibuya arc when Yuuji confronts Choso in a deserted construction. Choso seeks revenge against Yuuji for killing his more youthful brothers. The warfare highlights the brutality of the fight and the strategic acumen of both combatants, emphasizing Yuuji's notable capability to conform and study in dire situations.

Sukuna vs. Mahoraga

In this conflict, Sukuna another time presents his bold combat skills. Taking area for the duration of the Shibuya arc, Sukuna attempts to store Megumi's lifestyles by means of halting a ritual regarding Mahoraga, a Shikigami capable of adapting to any assault. Sukuna's ingenuity leads to Mahoraga's defeat and Megumi's maintenance.

