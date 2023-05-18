Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223: Release date, time, countdown, and what to expect

Hold on to your seats! All Jujutsu Kaisen fans get ready for an exciting experience as the manga series is returning with Chapter 223. Readers had been impatiently awaiting the upcoming chapter after a two-week break. The last chapter left us hanging on a precipice but, in chapter 223, readers can look forward to an exciting conclusion.

Fans of the well-known manga series Jujutsu Kaisen were left on the edge of their seats after reading chapter 222 and now they are eagerly anticipating what would happen next.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 exact release date

The chapter is slated to release on May 21, 2023, and will be available to readers outside of Japan on Viz and Shueisha’s linked digital platforms.

What to expect?

Satoru Gojo's final battle with Sukuna will probably be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223. Sukuna and Gojo will likely meet at a predetermined battleground in the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223. It is hard to say whether it will be a battle of pure power or one including a variety of tactics, but it will probably move along quickly. Similar to the duel between Choso and Kenjaku, the two most powerful characters might first simply test each other out to see what they're up against before engaging in serious combat.

What happened in chapter 222?

Sukuna, the King of Curses, continued to eat his fingers in Chapter 222 as Uraume, his attendant, apologized for not finding the twentieth finger. Gojo may have concealed the final finger to postpone Yuji's execution for as long as possible, according to Sukuna. The curse even made humorous remarks on Tengen's embalming abilities as it professed confidence in making up for the lost finger by using a mummified body found by Kenjaku.

What time will the new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen be released?

The chapter can be accessed globally at the following times, albeit the release date and time may differ for readers based on their local time zones: Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, May 21, Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 21, Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21, Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, May 21, Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21, Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 21, and Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 15

Thus, save May 21, 2023, on your calendars and be ready for Chapter 223's captivating journey. There is still more to look forward to in this story, which is far from finished.

