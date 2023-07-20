Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230: When will it release? Check date, time, plot and more

Good news for Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The eagerly anticipated manga series is finally back after a brief delay, treating readers to a new chapter filled with excitement and captivating moments. Although the manga will take a week-long break, fans can now rest assured as the publishing date and time for Chapter 230 have already been confirmed.

There is nothing more unpredictable than the continuous conflict between Sukuna and Gojo. Another twist appears just when viewers believe Gojo is doomed, giving the impression that Sukuna is also in trouble. But to keep the conflict exciting, both sides continually come up with novel strategies.

Gojo defeated Sukuna in the previous episode, and just when it seemed like the King of Curses was doomed, he unleashed his final card: Mahoraga. With Mahoraga's entry into the fight, the battle's ferocity intensified immediately, leaving even Gojo surprised at what he had to face next.

Release Date And Time For Chapter 230 Of Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 will be available on Viz Media and Manga Plus at the following times for various time zones on Sunday, July 30th, after a one-week delay, starting at 8:00 a.m. PT:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

British Time: 4:00 PM

European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Time: 8:30 PM

What happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229?

At the start of Chapter 229, Gojo and Sukuna once again turned on their Domain Expansions. Gojo wiped the blood from his nose, grinning at Sukuna. Angel surmised that Sukuna might utilize the reverse curse technique to replenish his exhausted curse energy. This conclusion came after seeing him employ Domain Expansion right away. Shoko added that Gojo would undoubtedly prevail if the Shrine was demolished within three minutes.

They both got into a heated argument inside Gojo's domain, with Gojo showing Sukuna his superior strength. As the fierce fight continued, Gojo tried to strike Sukuna, but the latter deftly deflected his blow. Within a crucial fraction of a second, Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine was demolished, meeting the three-minute deadline. Consequently, Sukuna was met with Gojo's most lethal assault, the Unlimited Void.

Having taken advantage of the situation, Gojo made a bold declaration: he wouldn't fear Sukuna; instead, he intended to inflict severe harm by crushing his heart, lungs, and liver, just as he had done to Yuji at the juvenile prison facility.

