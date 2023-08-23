Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 spoilers: Is Gojo fighting three different powerful villain?

Since the duel between Gojo and Sukuna began, Jujutsu Kaisen has dealt fans blow after blow. Soon after escaping from the Prison Realm, the strongest sorcerer in history fights the strongest sorcerer living. The most recent episode ended with Gojo knocking Sukuna out with his Black Flash at the conclusion of the second round. He doesn't have time to exult, though, as Mahoraga's wheel spins for the fourth time and the latter emerges from the shade.

The Shikigami have adapted to Gojo's infinity, making everyone fearful of what will happen to him. But Mahoraga isn't the only issue. Gojo will face three formidable opponents in the next phase. Continue reading to learn about the release date and key spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

What will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233?

The most current chapter concludes with the editor's remark, "That sword encroaches upon his life. The phrase builds anticipation for the next chapter by implying that Gojo is in jeopardy. Everyone in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is concerned about Gojo. Yuji, on the other hand, has trust in his Sensei. Despite the fact that Mahoraga has adapted to Gojo's Infinity, they are still on equal footing.

Shoko, on the other hand, is really concerned since Gojo is healing considerably slower than previously. For both Gojo and Sukuna, the production of the Reverse Cursed Technique has considerably decreased. Even while Gojo appears defeated, something else is growing inside him: contentment.

Gojo recalls that the last time he had such a rush was during his battle with Toji. The fight continues, with Gojo punching Mahoraga in the face, causing it to choke. Shoko's concerns are misplaced because Gojo can boost the output of his reverse curse technique. Sukuna regains consciousness just in time to save Mahoraga from Gojo's cursed technique. Reversal: Red.

Gojo is now in a jam, having to confront both Mahoraga and Sukuna at the same time. Sukuna conjures a Chimera Beast Agito by fusing Nue and Totality. Even in such a severe circumstance, Gojo mocks Sukuna, who appears to be a lost child in the presence of two giants. The three attack Gojo at the same moment, but he avoids them all. Because Gojo's infinity is no longer useful, he must avoid the strikes.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 be released?

As there will be no break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 will be released on August 27, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

When the chapter is released in Japan, it will be available in all time zones. Your time zone is shown below:

8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 p.m. Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Chapter 233 is substantially anticipated since it may represent the epic battle's culmination or resolution. The unexpected twist of Gojo's infinite strategy becoming useless added an element of surprise to the conclusion. Readers are left wondering if Gojo will adjust to this additional challenge and create alternate tactics to defeat Mahoraga.