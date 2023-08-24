Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 Spoilers: Raw scans hint Gojo's finishing move; everything to know about the plot

It is that time of the week when the raw scans and spoilers of chapters keep coming into the public domain. For Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233, the ultimate fight of Gojo continues to be the biggest plot point of the story. Well, the good news for the week is that raw scans and the spoilers of the next chapter have come out. And fans are ready to see what the ending of the next chapter will look like. So, here is everything you need to know about the newest fights that will transpire in the new outing.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 spoilers

As per the raw scans, the title of the next chapter will be 'Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 1.' The title itself clarifies that there are more parts to come in the future. The last we saw of Gojo was that he used the moves called Lapse Blue and Reversal Red in the battle. But now, the stakes are higher and he cannot afford to lose anymore. Thus, the new chapter will open with Sukuna summoning a new form of Shikigami. On the other side, it is evident that Gojo is planning to gather power and make the finishing move.

On the other side, Shoko realizes that he no longer has the power to continue fighting. His output was reducing at a higher rate, and he could not understand why. The ending of the chapter will bring the outing to a point where Gojo will be fighting three opponents at the same time. The two Shikigami will be the ones the most difficult to tackle in the new one.

Advertisement

Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has been announced. So, the next one is set to release on August 21, 2023. And the spoilers will be out by August 28, 2023. You will find all the plot details on this page as they come. As for the availability of the chapter. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Shonen. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

ALSO READ: Here's why One Piece's Eiichiro Oda is against killing characters unlike Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen