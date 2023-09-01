Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235: Gojo's move changes everything! New spoilers, release date, where to read and more

The early scans of the latest JJK chapter are out and the fans finally got what they had been expecting from the story. Gojo was in his full form time and the fight seemed to get intense with each passing second. What was interesting to see is that this was the last of the fight this time. So now that there is an entire week for the new chapter to come out, here is everything to know about the early scans and the new chapter. Read on to find out what will happen in the next chapter!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Recap

As the story proceeds, the chapter opens in the same battle where it ended. Gojo is seen to be struggling with the battle in the initial stages. But as time passes, he makes a note of gathering all the power and charging it upon his three opponents. This is the time when the man will gather all his strength to charge the Hollow Technique Purple upon the antagonists. However, before this attack can transpire into a full-fledged move, the chapter comes to an end.

By the end of the chapter, we will see Gojo saying that his move will make a mark on the old battlefield of Shinjuku. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the fight holds in store when the new chapter comes out. With this, the last statement of the chapter will also affirm that the fierce battle is heading towards its climax next week. Here are the details of the release of the next one.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235: Release and where to read

As of the time of writing, no particular break has been announced in the release of the new chapter. Thus, the final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will be September 9, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates right here.

