Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: Gojo's healing power remains compromised; All to know about the new outing

The recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have been bringing some of the most grim as well as exciting twists to the storyline. For the week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 is in line with a final release date for the week. After Gojo, Megumi seems to be under the radar for the next big twist. So, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the release date and reading details of the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: Previous chapter recap

In the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans were left in shock and disbelief as the epic battle between Gojo Satoru, the strongest modern sorcerer, and Sukuna, the King of Curses, reached its heart-wrenching conclusion. The chapter began with an intense showdown between the two titans, both unleashing their most powerful techniques, writes Gamerant.

As the battle raged on, it became clear that Sukuna was on the brink of defeat, with Gojo's overwhelming strength pushing him to his limits. However, in a surprising turn of events, Sukuna unleashed a devastating technique, tearing through space itself, and ultimately triumphing over Gojo. In a moment of shock and horror, fans witnessed Gojo's apparent demise at the hands of Sukuna.

The revelation of Gojo's death sent shockwaves throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen community, leaving readers outraged and mourning the loss of this beloved character. But the story showed no signs of slowing down, as Kashimo, a formidable ancient sorcerer known for his high fighting intellect and electrifying cursed energy, stepped in to challenge Sukuna.

Kashimo, who had previously refrained from using his cursed technique, now vowed to employ it against Sukuna. With Sukuna weakened from his battle with Gojo and his healing abilities compromised, the stage was set for an intense showdown between the two powerful sorcerers. Meanwhile, fans clung to a glimmer of hope that Gojo might somehow return, though the odds seemed slim.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: release date and where to read

The new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is around the corner and the fans are excited to see what this grim phase of the manga brings to the table. So, the final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 is October 1, 2023, as per reports in a section of the media. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus.

We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

ALSO READ: One Piece and Naruto manga manage to break all records this week; Here's how