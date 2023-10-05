Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Spoilers: Death and damage ahead; here's everything we know so far

As per Sportkeeda, In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238, the anticipated warfare between Sukuna and Hajime Kashimo takes a surprising turn. The professional release is scheduled for Monday, October 9, 2023, in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue forty-five.

Spoilers about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238

The chapter is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 15. It is discovered that the manga may be on a break in subsequent weeks.

The bankruptcy starts off with Kashimo studying Sukuna's shape and knowing that even though he uses continuous hand symptoms for his attacks, Sukuna has two mouths, so he would not get short of breath. Kashimo recognizes Sukuna as Perfection and lovely but is in the end driven away whilst he tries to attack.

A flashback well-known shows Sukuna's beyond movements, in which he terminated the Five Void Generals and the Sun and Moon Squad of the Fujiwara clan. He additionally pressured the Dessichin Squad of the Sugawara Clan and the Angels from the Abe clan to retreat.

Sukuna starts chanting and ambitions a massive attack called, The Slash that Cuts Worlds at Kashimo, which is the same assault that ended Satoru Gojo. Sukuna overwhelms Kashimo with brief actions and sends a net of Dismantle in the direction of him, which Kashimo is unable to sidestep.

The chapter then shifts to a flashback/imaginative and prescient, wherein the old Kashimo is approached by using Sukuna. Sukuna tells him that Kashimo killing all the challengers who approached him together with his own arms became a shape of mercy. When Kashimo asks why Sukuna cut up his soul to be reincarnated in an exceptional technology, Sukuna reveals that he believes love is nonsense.

Sukuna claims he does what he desires and takes what he desires, now not being concerned if no one can degree as much as him. He mentions that he was never bored due to the fact people have various flavors, which kept him busy. Kashimo, who has reverted to his present-day form, seems to be killed.

The bankruptcy takes another turn because the Domain containing Uraume and Hakari breaks, and Higuruma Hiromi and Yuji Itadori input the battlefield. However, Sukuna right now insults Yuji. Yuji's arms have transformed into claws.

