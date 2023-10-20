Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Spoilers: Kenjaku's plan sidelines Yuji and Sukuna's battle; everything we know so far

The raw scans of the upcoming chapter have started to come out. And with this, there are a lot of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 to dwell upon. And one of the biggest twists in the story is about the center of the battles. The next outing might not look at Yuji's fight. Instead, the focus will be shifted to a new battle altogether. Here is everything we know about the spoilers of the next outing so far!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239: Previous chapter recap and spoilers

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was all about Sakuna's further incarnation and how he was restored to his true form once again. And this is where Sukuna decided that it was time to teach Hajime Kashimo what it meant to be the strongest and the most powerful. As per the raw scan leaks on Reddit, the spoilers of the next chapter point to an unexpected twist in the story. Instead of the battle between Yuji and Sukuna, it focuses on Kenjaku's plans and the return of a character who was absent for a while.

The chapter starts with a girl who looks like Takako Uro being angry with Kenjaku. She's upset because he first gave hope to sorcerers by turning them into Cursed Objects, but now he's destroying their lives. Kenjaku explains that he can track these reincarnated sorcerers through special markers.

Iori Hazenoki confronts Kenjaku but refuses to be friends with him. The events in the chapter actually happened in the past. Kenjaku is working on a plan to merge regular people and Tengen, and he's willing to kill anyone to make it happen. Fumihiko Takaba suddenly appears to challenge Kenjaku and surprisingly, Kenjaku's attacks don't affect him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239: Release date and where to read

As per the official schedule of Viz Media, the final release date of the next chapter is this weekend. Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 is coming out on October 22, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media, and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

