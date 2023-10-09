Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Millie Bobby Brown and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Godzilla franchise in an epic crossover event; Deets INSIDE

2023 is the year of Jujutsu Kaisen! With the ongoing second season, the franchise is touching newer heights of success that even the first season did not see. With this, even the manga continues to shock the viewers with new twists each day. And now, the franchise continues to collaborate with bigger banners that are already popular in the West. This week, the update on the collaboration between Godzilla and JJK. Here is what the crossover is all about!

Jujutsu Kaisen X Godzilla: What is the collaboration about?

Coming from the official Twitter, now X, account of JJK Mya, the update explores the merch collaboration between JJK and Godzilla. Fans of both franchises are in for a treat as this unique collaboration brings together the supernatural sorcerers of Jujutsu Kaisen and the legendary monsters of Godzilla. While details about the crossover are still emerging, what we do know is that a special merchandise line will be released in Japan on October 13, 2023.

This merchandise line features characters from Jujutsu Kaisen alongside both the original versions of the giant monsters and the adorable "Chibi Godzilla." While this collaboration is primarily centered around merchandise, it has ignited the imaginations of fans who dream of seeing an animated crossover between the two worlds. The prospect of Jujutsu sorcerers facing off against the colossal might of Godzilla is undoubtedly thrilling. We will be sure to update this section with more such collaborations of the merch as they come.

Jujutsu Kaisen recent updates

Currently, the anime's second season is playing out the Shibuya Incident arc in the storyline. This arc centers around the malevolent plan to imprison Gojo inside the Prison realm. However, at the core of the Shibuya Incident Arc lies a mysterious event that was only briefly hinted at in Season 1. The arc unfolds with a masterfully built-up sequence, where the past meets the present. However, things take an intense turn as the stage is set for the main event in Shibuya.

All updates from the ongoing season will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates on this.

ALSO READ: 'Its giving 2000s pop star': Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer pink bralette, fans compare her to Britney Spears stating 'That biopic is hers'