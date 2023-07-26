Jujutsu Kaisen director opens up on new adult swim anime Ninja Kamui; says THIS

Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High School anime’s famous director, Sunghoo Park, have revealed that he is currently working on a new anime series for Adult Swim. Adult Swim has been in the process of launching a number of original anime productions in recent years. The Ninja Kamui anime is one-of-a-kind anime series produced by Mappa for the ToonaParkmi television network and Adult Swim.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything about anime’s cast, voice actors, characters and more

Jujutsu Kaisen director unveils new adult swim series, Ninja Kamui

The director recently shared his thoughts on the project Ninja Kamui. Sunghoo Park said, “This is an original anime series that follows the journey of Higan as he seeks vengeance against the ninja organization that murdered his family. This anime follows a unique action anime and story that differs from other ninja-themed films.”

He added, “In terms of action, we attempted to bring the best of both worlds together by combining live-action with animation. I also believe that the music and the voice acting are important elements to consider. This is our first animated series produced by E&H Productions, and a lot of work has been put into it. We hope you enjoy watching it through to the end.”

Fans were able to gain a better insight into the network's plans for the upcoming two years during Adult Swim's festival on the green at San Diego's Comic-Con in 2023. Among the projects revealed during the festival was a brand-new ninja anime, which was the brainchild of the director's new production studio.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 promo

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will start with a flashback, revealing a big mission from the past that Suguru and Satoru had together. The last episode ended with a big twist, and now the anime is getting ready to dive into the Premature Death arc that's coming out in the next couple of episodes. In the latest episode of the anime, the killer Toji's true nature was revealed. ,

The highly awaited Season 2 Episode 4 titled Hidden Inventory 4 will be aired on Saturday, July 29 at 5 pm ( GMT), 10 am (PT), and 12 pm (CT) on Crunchyroll.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: When will the manga reveal Nobara’s status? Find out