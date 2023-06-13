Jujutsu Kaisen: How strong is Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses? Here’s everything we know

Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, is definitely one of the exceptional characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Known as one of the most powerful jujutsu sorcerers, the King of Curses had several enemies who wanted to destroy him but were not able to.

Ryomen Sukuna divided his powers in twenty cursed fingers when his enemies teamed up to destroy him. This caused him to get dormant. However, Yuji Itadori swallows one of the twenty fingers and Sukuna becomes a cursed spirit in his body. After this, Sukuna possessed Yuji’s body when needed. Continue reading to know more about Ryomen Sukuna’s strength and power in Jujutsu Kaisen.

ALSO READ: What to Expect in a 6-Month Relationship: Insights and Growth

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Is the manga going on a break after chapter 221? Here’s what we know

Ryomen Sukuna’s power in Jujutsu Kaisen

The combination of his cursed energy and physical strength has earned Ryomen Sukuna the title of the strongest sorcerer in history. The legendary sorcerer is aware of his immense powers and exudes a sense of superiority and arrogance. He believes himself to be superior to both humans and cursed spirits.

Sukuna appears to have a sadistic nature as he enjoys tormenting and inflicting pain on people deserving of it. However, he believes in a certain code of respect. Often, he can be seen taunting his opponents and taking pleasure in their fear and confusion. The undisputed King of Curses always keeps his promise and acknowledges the strength and skills of the deserving person. But this doesn’t mean that Ryomen Sukuna can be defeated by them.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223: Release date, time, countdown, and what to expect

ALSO READ: How did U.S. Olympic athlete Tori Bowie die? Late sprinter’s autopsy reveals cause of death

Sukuna’s martial arts skills and hand-to-hand combat abilities can easily defeat the enemy. His reflexes and speed also work in his favor as most of the time opponents are even unaware of what is going on. Sukuna’s regeneration abilities enable him to heal his own injuries including growing a limb back. Therefore, it makes opponents almost impossible to defeat Sukuna as he can even recover from fatal attacks.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is fearless and is even feared by the authorities.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has become increasingly popular ever since the release of its first season in October 2020. It follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who swallows a finger belonging to the King of Curses. Because of this Ryomen Sukuna can use Yuji’s body as a vessel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber plunges into cold water in a navy bikini after shutting down feud rumors with Selena Gomez