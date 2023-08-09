Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Mahito set to make an appearance in Season 2? Find out

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first story arc comes to an end, anime fans are curious if Mahito will make a comeback in Season 2. While some are expecting a return to the main series' current events, others are preparing for more flashbacks to occur before turning attention back to Yuji Itadoriand his friends.

Will Mahito reappear in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is coming up, and the preview teases a quick return to the main plot's present-day events, creating a sense of suspense. It appears that the story has seamlessly switched back to current events because Yuji, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro made an intriguing appearance at the end of the previous episode.

As the animebegins the Shibuya Incidentarc, Mahito's reappearance will take center stage to satiate fans' growing curiosity. This much-anticipated return will take place in the next episode, where Mahito and Geto will be featured side by side.

However, fans are left with an unanswered question: Will Mahito make a return in Season 2? There are numerous rumors, and fans are worried about Mahito's possible return.

According to speculation, Mahito's is set to make a powerful comeback in the second story arc of Season 2. Mahito joins forces with fellow Cursed Spirits Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon to form a new alliance with Suguru Geto. These developments are sure to keep audiences hooked.

READ MORE:Jujutsu Kaisen: When will the manga reveal Nobara’s status? Find outJujutsu Kaisen: When will the manga reveal Nobara’s status? Find out

Who is Mahito?

For those who might need a quick refresher, Mahito is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit who leads a fearsome group comprising Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and himself. Wondering what is their ultimate goal? The eradication of humanity, replaced by the reign of Cursed Spirits.

A fan remarked, "Mahito's return is like a storm on the horizon, foretelling an electrifying twist that'll keep us guessing!". Another Jujutsu Kaisen fan said, "The wait is finally over, and the characters we've grown to love are back in action. Episode 6 promises to be a treat for fans.”

With the suspense getting more intense whether Mahito will make a comeback or not, one thing is for sure, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will leave viewers begging for more!

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 online: How to stream the new season for free? Here's everything you need to know