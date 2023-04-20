Jujutsu Kaisen: Is the manga going on a break after chapter 221? Here’s what we know

Reportedly, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 24, at 12:00 am JST. Fans are just curious and eagerly waiting as spoilers for the upcoming chapter were leaked on Twitter, which revealed that the most highly anticipated characters in the series will return. Moreover, after the release of chapter 221, the manga will be on a two-week long break after which fans will probably get to see one of the biggest fights between Kenjaku and the mystery character. Well, the stage is all set and fans are waiting to see what is in store for them.

Why is manga going on a break after chapter 221?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers have assumed control over Twitter at this moment, with fans losing their minds over the arrival of one of their favourite characters in the series. In any case, the chapter spoilers just give a tester of the bloodletting that is to come, with a full-scale fight being scheduled for a later date. As per well-known Twitter leaker Myamura, Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for two long weeks following the release of chapter 221 on Monday, April 24, at 12:00 am JST. The first week rest comes because of the whole WSJ magazine being on a break in view of the Golden Week in Japan. Following that, the manga itself will be on a break for the subsequent week.

When will Chapter 222 release?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 will be released on May 15 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue No 24. The fourteen-day extended break for the new part will give Gege Akutami additional opportunity to deal with the impending fight between Kenjaku and the new unlocked character from the new spoilers. In addition, this break will cause more publicity and expectation for the part among fans. We could likewise get to see Sukuna playing a significant part in the forthcoming chapters, at long last confronting a rival of comparable strength. On top of that, characters like Yuji, Yuta, Maki, and others will likewise be essential to the plot and may get their own champion moments.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer: New voice actor, release date and more, check details