Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Can this technique bring Gojo BACK? Here's what theory suggests

The die-hard fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have been sharing a theory that Gojo, a popular character who died in the past episodes could now make a comeback. The show had earlier hinted that in a conversation with friends in the limbo between life and death, he could make a return using the concept of the South and the North. His return also seems highly likely that he could use his Reverse Curse Technique to return to the storyline.

How Gojo was defeated by Sukuna in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen

In chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen, JJK fans were taken about when one of the most loved characters Goju was killed in a fight against Sukuna. The latter put the power of Mahoraga to bypass Gojo's infinity and kill him. The fans were in shock all the more due to the fact that the chapter initially made the audience believe that Gojo was going to emerge as the victor in the battle. Sadly, that was not the case. The fight scene was later dubbed as one of the best in the series, between the strongest sorcerer of modern times and the strongest sorcerer of history.

After the death of Gojo, he is seen in a conversation with his friends Suguru and Nanami. In the scene when he meets his closest friend Suguru, it becomes clear to fans that he has moved into the limbo between life and death. The two then start talking about Gojo’s experience fighting Sukuna. Gojo also shared that he felt sad for Sukuna who never experienced love because he was always alone at the top. He shared that his reasoning for combat was so he could reach Sukuna but failed at his task. He however did not feel any regret, but he wished that Suguru was present to cheer him on.

Why fans believe that Gojo will make a comeback

Nanami was also present during this conversation and shared the concept of the South and the North. After death, a person could choose between the two. If they wanted to stay true to their roots, they went south and if they wanted to explore a new version of themselves, they went south. It is not clear which path Gojo chose but the speculation says that he might choose North and have a potential rebirth.

The other reason why fans believe that he might make a comeback is because of his powers of the Reverse Curse Technique. Gojo has been seen using this power before to survive an attack from Malevolent Shrine when his body was chopped up into several pieces. Fans believe that he could use his powers again and revive himself. The next chapter of the series will be released on the 1st of October, 2023.

