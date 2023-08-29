Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers: Gojo's last attempt! Release date, streaming details, and more to know

The recent chapter made its way to the screens this week and it brought more action to the table than the fans had been expecting. With this, all the eyes are upon Gojo who can bring an end to this madness. It was revealed in the latest outing that the new chapter will not be facing any more delays. In addition, we also have some plot details to play upon. Satoru Gojo found new inspiration in the last chapter to keep fighting. So, here is everything to know about the newest chapter of JJK.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234: Recap and what to expect next?

The title of the latest chapter of JJK was Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 11. The chapter starts with the continuation of the fight between Gojo and his opponents. What was notable was that there was a clear difference in power between the two sides. In addition, anything that Gojo tried did not seem to work upon any of them. So, the chapter starts with As Mahoraga becomes accustomed to the concept of Infinity and gains greater strength, Satoru Gojo finds himself in a challenging situation. While the idea of defeat crosses his mind, he doesn't let fear overwhelm him.

Although he's pushed to his utmost capabilities, a profound sense of contentment wells up within Satoru, becoming the driving force that compels him to persevere and keep up the fight. With this, the new chapter will bring out more of the action and finally put an end to the fight once and for all. More information will come to the table as the spoilers come out two days prior to the release.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234: Release date and streaming details

The manga made a point of mentioning that there is no break in the release of the next one. Thus, the new chapter will be released this week without any break. The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will be August 29, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates right here.

