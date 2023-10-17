Jujutsu Kaisen: Manga's chapter 236 propels Fly Me to the Moon’s hiatus? EXPLAINED

The 46th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine brought in the update on the Fly Me to the Moon manga's hiatus. It has now been revealed that it was because of Jujutsu Kaisen that the manga was taking a break from weekly serialization. Also known as Tonikaku Kawaii, the manga has been in the limelight for all the right reasons. As reported by ANN, the reason why the manga is going on a hiatus is all because of the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kiasen.

Jujutsu Kiasen influences a break for Fly Me to the Moon manga

The reason behind this hiatus, as disclosed by the magazine, is Kenjirō Hata's need for recovery following a 'shocking' event in Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the article refrains from revealing any spoilers about the incident, it has evidently left a significant impact on the mangaka. Not much was revealed as to what has shocked him to this level. On the other hand, this chapter of JJK was released quite some time ago.

As for the story of the recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, it was evident as to why this chapter was one of the most discussed outings of the recent line-up. We saw in JJK chapter 236 that the setup suggests a farewell to the character after his intense battle with Sukuna. However, his potential demise has raised questions about the authenticity of his death, given his character's growth and unresolved responsibilities.

The chapter is filled with symbolism and hints about Gojo's fate, creating uncertainty among fans regarding his ultimate fate.

When will Fly Me to the Moon manga return?

With the announcement of the break, the next lineup was also revealed in the 46th issue. The next chapter of Fly Me to the Moon manga returns in the 50th issue of the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.