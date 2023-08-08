Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Did KFC just weep Gojo's breakup? Here's what happened

The next few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 are going to be on a long break. This accounts for the change of arc in the story. Within a few weeks, the show will enter one of its most anticipated storylines yet. This is the Shibuya Incident arc that everyone has been waiting for. However, in the meantime, fans continue to dig deep into the already existing episodes only to find some exciting screengrabs. This time around they have found something interesting for KFC. Here’s what a fun little banter between KFC and JJK transpired into.

KFC mourns Gojo and Geto’s breakup

One of the past sequences in the anime takes us to a time when Gojo and Geto were best of friends. However, after a series of traumatizing incidents, Geto developed resistance to humans who had any sort of irregularity in them. And Gojo was part of the people that he disliked. The duo ultimately broke off and then break up late to the world-shattering around them.

In one of the scenes post their break up, Geto is seen visiting a nearby KFC to find solace. One of the fans pointed out the scene and mentioned how homely it was to see human culture references in the JJK world. To the surprise of everyone, this tweet attracted KFC’s reply within minutes.

The food giant replied by commenting ‘Still wiping out tears.’ The comment has since been going viral. And fans cannot seem to wrap their head around how cleverly KFC used this brand integration in their favor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release date, streaming details, and more to know

Starting August 10, 2023, the season will air the recap episode for JJK 0 movie, covering the events for those who could not catch up with the movie release. After this, the next week will bring a recap of all the events of the second season so far. And thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on August 24, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney+.

