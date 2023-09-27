Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10: Can Gojo escape? Everything to know about the upcoming episode

The new Jujutsu Kaisen episode is around the corner and the fans are wondering if Gojo will be able to come out safe from this situation. With the Shibuya Incident playing out in the anime, there is a lot of fans are wondering if Gojo will be able to come out of the trouble. As the new episode lines up, here is everything we know about the new episode so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10: Previous episode recap and prediction

The title of Season 2 episode 9 was 'Shibuya Incident- Gate, Open.' The episode started with Jogo and Hanami launching a fierce attack on Gojo, with Choso joining the assault from behind. However, Gojo's Limitless technique proves too powerful for Hanami, ultimately leading to their defeat. Jogo attempts to escape but keeps Gojo occupied. Things take a chaotic turn when Mahito arrives with a train full of transfigured humans, causing havoc among civilians.

Gojo steps in to protect them, using his Domain Expansion for a brief 0.2 seconds to eliminate the transfigured humans, but at the cost of his energy. As he faces the Prison Realm, Geto reveals his true identity as an ancient sorcerer who stole Geto's body and Cursed Technique. Just as Gojo is sealed away, Yuji receives a distressing message via an ear-piece resembling Mechamaru's.

In the upcoming episode, tensions are likely to escalate as Yuji and his allies grapple with Gojo's imprisonment in the Prison Realm. They'll need to formulate a plan to rescue him and confront the powerful ancient sorcerer who has taken over Geto's body. Meanwhile, the threat of Mahito and his transfigured humans continues to loom large, putting even more pressure on the group. Expect intense battles, strategic maneuvers, and a race against time in the next thrilling installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 Release date and streaming details

The 10th episode, titled 'Pandemonium,' will be released on September 29, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

