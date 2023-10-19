Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Spoilers from the manga; everything we know so far

The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to shock the viewers every week. And with the events unfolding one after the other, what we see is the heroes getting themselves into a deeper mess. The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is 'Red Scale.' Last time, we saw the start of the fight between Yuji and Choso. Here is what happens in the manga after this. Keep reading to know what happens next!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Previous episode recap and spoilers from the manga

The title of episode 12 was Dull Knife. This episode starts with Nanami discovering Ijichi's wounded body, and guiding him to safety. Yuji and Megumi destroyed the sorcerer-trapping veil in the city, although Gojo and the civilians remained ensnared. They rescued an unconscious Ino and divided their efforts. Nobara and Nitta confronted Haruta, who deftly evaded their attacks, causing injuries.

Nanami arrived, defeated Haruta, and advised them to rest. In the subway, Mei Mei and Ui Ui confronted Pseudo-Geto and a cursed spirit, while Yuji faced off against Choso, seeking vengeance for his brothers. This plotline then continues in Chapter 102, where we see that Choso will want to know what his brother's last words were when he died. But when he finds out, he wants to kill Yuji more than ever. On the other side of the frame, Mei Mei and Ui Ui will grapple with the challenges of the Smallpox Deity's Domain Expansion as they strive to exorcise Pseudo-Geto's special-grade disease curse.

In Chapter 103, the battle between Yuji and Choso will intensify. Choso will employ his Blood Manipulation skills, using techniques like Piercing Blood and Supernova to severely injure Yuji. Mechamaru will unexpectedly resurface with a plan, and he will lure Choso into a bathroom to disrupt his Blood Manipulation with a water-based trap.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Release date and where to watch

As per the official schedule of Netflix, no break has been announced for the next episode. Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 releases this week on October 19, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll and Netflix. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel!

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Can this technique bring Gojo BACK? Here's what theory suggests