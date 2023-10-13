Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Yuji vs Choso battle spoilers from the manga; everything we know so far

The latest JJK episode just came out and the best of the Shibuya Incident is yet to be seen in the story. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is in line with a release date for the week. We saw the last time that Nanami and Nobara's battle with Haruta had come to an end after a long time. With this, Yuji will be the next one to grace the floors with another battle at hand. This one shall be with Choso. Here are some spoilers from the manga, telling about what will transpire in the next outing.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Recap and what will happen next (as per the manga)

In the previous episode, we see that Nanami aids the injured Ijichi. Yuji and Megumi remove a sorcerer-trapping veil in the city, but Gojo and the civilians remain trapped. They save Ino, and Yuji reunites with Nanami. Toji's soul possesses his grandson's body, embarking on a sorcerer-killing rampage. Nobara and Nitta face Haruta, but Nanami intervenes, saving them. Mei Mei and Ui Ui encounter Pseudo-Geto, who deploys a cursed spirit. Simultaneously, Yuji battles Choso to avenge his brothers.

Yuji vs. Choso

As per the manga, [Chapter 102 and 4] this battle between the two will look at Yuji's confrontation with Choso, who is hungry for revenge. Armed with Blood Manipulation, Choso will launch rapid Piercing Blood attacks, compelling Yuji to shield himself with his arm. Yuji's response will be a forceful Divergent Fist strike, inflicting injury upon Choso. Their close-quarters combat will ensue, with Choso's formidable Blood Manipulation posing a challenge. Choso will employ Supernova and Piercing Blood techniques, causing harm to Yuji.

Yuji will cleverly use water to his advantage in a bathroom showdown, even though he's hurt by Choso's attack. His strong determination to protect his friends will keep him going. At the height of the battle, Choso will be confused by a fake memory, and he'll gain the upper hand, knocking Yuji out. This will leave Choso feeling torn and uncertain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, as per the schedule, will be October 19, 2023. Titled 'Red Scale,' this episode will take up the fight between Yuji and Choso. All episodes of the anime's second season are coming out on Netflix and Crunchyroll's official pages. All relevant updates on this will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

