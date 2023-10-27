Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Spoilers from the manga; everything we know so far

Dagon is here and Megumi has taken up the responsibility to fight him, but this battle will not unfold in the way that everyone is expecting. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is in line with a final release date, and the last half of the Shibuya Incident Arc is about to play out in the story. Here is everything we know about the upcoming outing so far!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Spoilers from manga

The title of the next episode will be 'Sway Part 2.' In this episode, the story will cover Chapter 110 and ahead until Chapter 114 (speculative). Here, we will see that Toji Fushiguro, acting as a puppet of carnage, confronts the powerful cursed spirit Dagon. To everyone's amazement, Toji, a human with no cursed energy, effortlessly overpowers Dagon and exorcises him with sheer strength. Toji's uncontrollable rampage stems from the continued séance technique of Granny Ogami, leaving him a puppet of chaos, baring his fangs at the strongest foes.

Toji's display of power surprises the onlookers, including Maki, who witnesses his unmatched physical strength. Meanwhile, Dagon's defeat raises questions about Toji's allegiance. However, the arrival of Jogo, another formidable cursed spirit, diverts their attention. Jogo's overwhelming presence and malicious intent indicate a dire threat. The chapter ends with Jogo challenging Toji to a battle to test his strength, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Previous episode recap!

In the previous episode "Sway" of Jujutsu Kaisen, Mei Mei was able to fight and defeat the Smallpox Deity curse using her cursed technique. Meanwhile, the character Dagon revealed that he is a Cursed Womb and had taken three sorcerers captive in his domain. The episode title "Sway" likely refers to the shifts in power dynamics as Mei Mei gains the upper hand against Smallpox Deity while Dagon asserts his strength by capturing the sorcerers.

But Megumi had arrived to save the day for everyone. We see that he had made an opening in Dagon's Domain only to bring an extension in it. But by the end of the episode, Toji Fushiguro's reincarnated soul was here to battle him once again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Release date and where to watch

As per the schedule of Netflix, and Crunchyroll, the next episode is in line witha final release date. Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is coming out on November 2, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

