Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2: Where to stream? Release date, time and more

Prepare to be captivated as the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen unfolds, taking fans on an exciting journey into the past of the beloved character Satoru Gojo. In the latest episode, viewers are transported to Gojo's high school years, offering a fresh and intriguing perspective on his epic adventure.

TIME and DATE for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 on July 13th at 12:00 am in Japan. Prepare to be enthralled as the episode will be available for streaming every Thursday.

To help you plan your viewing, here are the release times converted for different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 8:00 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 9:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 10:00 AM

Eastern Time (EST): 11:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): 4:00 PM

European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 PM

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers

In the upcoming second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, viewers will have the pleasure of meeting Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel under the protection of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. An intriguing development unfolds as Shui Kong, the handler for the Time Vessel Association, approaches Toji and inquires about Megumi. However, Toji claims to have no knowledge of anyone by that name.

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese Manga Series that has been adapted on screen in 2020. The show follows a kind-hearted teenager who goes by the name Yuji Itadori, who joins his school's occult group for fun but later discovers that the members of the club are actually sorcerers who can manipulate energy.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 2nd season starts off by delving into the introspective thoughts of Geto Suguru as he reminisces about his past experiences. He vividly recalls the repetitive nature of his work, constantly exorcising and absorbing curses. His discontent becomes evident as he describes curses as having a taste similar to "a rag used to clean vomit."