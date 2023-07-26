Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Check Promo, release date, time and more

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are extremely excited and eager to see how the story continues after the conclusion of the first season of the anime. Season 2 has achieved an interesting turning point in the Hidden Inventory arc. Read on to know more about the release date, time, and what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 online: How to stream the new season for free? Here's everything you need to know

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will begin with a flashback that revealed a significant mission from the shared past of Satoru Goyo and Suguru Gyoza, and the conclusion of the last episode marked a major turning point as the anime begins to explore the appropriately named Premature Death arc of Gege Ikutami's original manga for the next few episodes.

The anime has previously introduced the deadly Toji to its viewers, and the most recent episode of the series revealed the true nature of the killer. As Geto is the only one who can stand against the enemy, the preview for the upcoming episode of the series provides a brief preview of the battle that will take place as the saga of the Gojo family reaches its conclusion. The promo for Season 2 can be viewed below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Release date, time and recap

The highly anticipated Season 2 Episode 4, titled Hidden Inventory 4, is set to air on Saturday, July 29 on Crunchyroll at 5 pm (GMT) / 10 am (PT) / 12 pm (CT). No other streaming platforms have been announced at this time. If you are looking to watch the anime then Season 2 episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, alongside the first season and the movie of the same name.

Speaking of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode, Satoru, Getou, and Riko rescue Kuroi from the star religious group Q in Okinawa. They spend some time in Okinawa before arriving at Jujutsu high.

The Fushiguro shows up, leading to an epic battle with Satoru, and Getou and Riko escape to Tengen's territory. In the end, Fushiguro kills Satoru, while Getou gives Riko the opportunity to return home. Riko accepts Getou's offer, but then Fushiguro appears and shoots Riko. After telling Getou that he shot Satoru, this episode ends with Getou plotting to defeat Fushiguro in Satoru's and Riko's honor.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to expect from Episode 3? Release date, promo and more