Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Will Gojo turn into the bad guy?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is known for its powerful quotes that have become iconic for certain characters. One of the most memorable lines is from the latest episode, when Gojo tells Toji, "I alone am honored throughout Heaven and Earth." This quote holds a lot of meaning, and it's sure to spark up a lot of fan debates and get people thinking about its roots and what it means.

Will Gojo turn into the bad guy in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4?

Although Suguru Gojo is considered to be one of the most powerful bad guys in season 1, the second season reveals that there is also a bit of a heroic side to him. This is surprising considering how villainous Gojo was in the first season and even more in the movie. But this shift in personality also suggests that Gojo will go through a major character arc in the second season, to become the baddie that we all know and love.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Gojo calling himself the honored one

In episode 4 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, while fighting with Toji, Gojo realized that he is unable to express his hatred and anger towards Toji.

Then Gojo stated this quote to express himself, “In all the heavens and all the earth, I am the one who is honored.” The phrase comes from the Buddhist text Lotus Sutra. It's taken from the chapter on the Treasure Tower, where the Buddha states his supreme status while sitting in a beautiful tower. Akutami used this quote to create a connection between Gojo and Buddha, showing them having similar roles and showing respect for them.

Meanwhile, Jijutsu Kaisen is a series of manga that has a perfect combination of horror, fantasy, and philosophical elements. The main character of the series, Gojo, is a powerful jujutsu sorcerer whose past arc provides insight into his unique outlook and the philosophical underpinnings of the series.

If you're a fan of the anime, you're gonna love Hidden Inventory 4! It's the most important episode of Season 2, and it's coming out on July 29th at 5:00 pm (GMT, 10:00 am PT, 12:00 pm CT). Crunchyroll is the only platform where you can watch it, so if you want to catch up on the first season or the movie, you'll have to head over there.

