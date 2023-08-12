Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Find out the release date, where to watch and more

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, are in for an exciting experience with the eagerly awaited 6th episode of Season 2. Featuring a captivating plotline and compelling characters, this season has been an absolute roller-coaster to watch, with a plotline set in the past things started out all happy, only now to be ending on a horrifying note. Here's a preview of what to expect from episode 6 and when it will be released.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: What to expect?

The 6th episode will continue the narrative where it was left off in the previous season. Following Mei Mei and Aoi's suggestion to put the first and second-year students up for promotions to become first-grade sorcerers, they will undergo an evaluation process. This entails close collaboration with other first-grade sorcerers, who will assess if they are up to the task. Much to Aoi's disappointment the one who recommends the candidate cannot participate in the evaluation process. Consequently, he loses the opportunity to collaborate with his Yuji.

A person from Yuji's past makes a comeback; a girl that attended the same middle school as him and was subjected to bullying due to her weight and the only one who defended her was Itadori. Furthermore, in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, just as Gojo feared, the identity of a traitor within Kyoto's Jujutsu High School will be revealed.

Jujutsu Kaisen S2 Episode 6, release date, and where to watch

Episode 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 31 at 12:00 am JST. Following this episode, unfortunately for fans, the anime will take a three-week hiatus before diving into the hyped Shibuya Incident arc. As soon as it's released in Japan, the episode will be accessible for streaming in different time zones. For India, it will go live at 8:30 pm IST, while according to CST it'll be out by 10:00 AM, for MST it will be 9:00 am, and for EST it will go live at 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, the series focuses on a boy who swallows a cursed talisman and finds himself affected by its haunting effects. To break this curse, he enrolls in a shaman's school with the intention of identifying the remaining body parts of the demon and conducting an exorcism on himself.

