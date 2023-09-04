Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Muta Vs. Mahito begins; Release date, where to watch, plot and more

With the latest episode releasing this weekend, the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are wondering when the actual events of the Shibuya Incident will begin. Well, it is from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 that fans will catch up with battles that ultimately lead to the doom that Yuji will manage to create. Right now, there is a lot to be discussed that was a part of the newest episode. So, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the new release.

A quick recap

In the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode, titled "It’s Like That," Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara encounter Yuko, a former classmate who gained confidence through her appearance. Meanwhile, Mei Mei informs Todo he can't join Yuji on the Grade 1 promotion mission. Suspicions of moles within the Curse Users' ranks arise, leading to an empty room where Kokichi Muta is believed to be. Muta, bound by a vow, exchanges information for body restoration, sparking a heated battle with Mahito.

As for the plot of the next one, the new episode will take up the same fight. In Episode 7, the Shibuya Incident arc takes the spotlight, with a shocking traitor reveal. Utahime and Tokyo Jujutsu High's first-year students confront Mechamaru, who's colluding with the powerful curse, Mahito. Kokichi helps Mahito in exchange for a healthy body and a Binding Vow to protect Kyoto Jujutsu High. The episode climaxes the Kokichi vs. Mahito showdown as Kokichi, despite his frailty, uses 17 years of cursed energy to attack. When Kokichi damages Mahito's soul, the curse takes the fight seriously.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The good news of the week is that there is no break in the release of the new one. Thus, the final release date of JJK Episode 31 is September 7, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll, Netflix (for select regions), Bilibili (China), and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel (for India and Thailand). All updates of the same will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

