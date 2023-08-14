Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 : Streaming Details, release date, storyline and more

Jujutsu Kaisen is a shōnen manga series that is both written and illustrated by the infamous Gege Akutami. The episode released on August 10 is the recap of hidden Inventory - Premature Death arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. While the episode that is going to be released on August 17 is a recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, the new story arc is going to release on August 31, starting from episode 6. Episode 7 will be aired on Thursday, September 7.

About Jujutsu Kaisen streaming details and storyline

For International audiences who are in US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones, Crunchyroll is going to premiere all the episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The episodes will be available with English subtitles, at least 2 hours after it is release in Japan. The previous episodes of Jujutsu will also be available on Crunchyroll.

The season 2 episode 7 release time is for different countries are:

1:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. CT

10:00 a.m. PT

The episode will be airing in Japan at 11:56 p.m. JST.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chronicles Yuji Itadori, a regular boy whose fate intertwines with Megumi Fushiguro, a Jujutsu Sorcerer on a quest for a potent Cursed Object called Ryomen Sukuna's finger. Accidentally, Yuji's friends break the seal on this Cursed Object, drawing dangerous curses to their surroundings.

ALSO READ: One Piece Spoilers: Manga announces break next week; Release date, and where to read

What to expect in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen episode 7

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7, a big event called the Shibuya Incident begins. This is a really important event in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. With the help of Geto, a lot of bad cursed spirits start taking over Tokyo. The jujutsu sorcerers are not ready for this surprise attack. Tokyo becomes really chaotic, and Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara have to fight hard to stay safe.

This episode also brings in new characters like Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito. They are strong cursed spirits from around the world. When they show up, things get even more dangerous for the jujutsu sorcerers.

The Shibuya Incident Arc is a very important part of the Jujutsu Kaisen story. Episode 7 gives us a little peek into the big trouble that's coming. We're excited to see what happens next in this intense storyline.

Watch Jujutsu Kaisen trailer here

