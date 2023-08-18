Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: When is it releasing? Date, time, and more

As fans of the supernatural action-packed anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, eagerly await the next chapter in its riveting saga, we're here to provide you with all the crucial details regarding the release date and time of season 2, episode 8. Get ready to mark your calendars as we dive into the anticipated return of this thrilling anime experience.

When is Jujutsu Kiasen season 2 Episode 8 releasing

The date etched in every fan's heart is Thursday, September 14, when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 is set to grace our screens with its electrifying presence. While the series has briefly hit pause with recap episodes on August 10 and August 17, the forthcoming episode 6, slated for release on August 31, ushers in the next exhilarating story arc.

The episode, complete with English subtitles, will follow a mere two hours after its debut in Japan, ensuring everyone can indulge in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen adventure.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kiasen Episode 8

Crunchyroll emerges as the ultimate portal to catch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in all its glory. Whether you're looking to catch up on the previous season's intensity or join the fervor of the new episodes, this platform promises to be your gateway to an anime universe like no other.

For the uninitiated, Jujutsu Kaisen is a remarkable shonen manga creation by the talented Gege Akutami. Since its serialization under the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha in March 2018, this anime sensation has captivated audiences worldwide. The North American and English release of the series is masterfully handled by Viz Media. Spearheading the anime adaptation's production is none other than Studio MAPPA.

The anime made its explosive debut in October 2020 with a riveting first season encompassing 24 enthralling episodes. Further expanding the universe, the prequel received a movie adaptation titled "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," which graced screens in 2017. And now, the second season's electrifying journey began in July 2023, reigniting the excitement that continues to ripple through the anime community.

