Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: When will it release? Date, time, streaming details and more

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, mark your calendars and set your alarms because the highly anticipated release date and time for season 2 episode 9 are finally here! We've got all the crucial details for you, so read on to ensure you don't miss a second of the action-packed anime.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc: Trailer brings back Season 1 characters along with new theme song

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 releasing?

Get ready for a thrilling Thursday, as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to hit your screens on September 21. That's right, the wait is almost over, and the anime's captivating narrative will continue to unfold. For those eager to follow the series, a slight shift is on the horizon. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently on a brief break but will return with a bang on August 31 for episode 6, kicking off the upcoming story arc.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Expected release date, streaming details and more

Release time details

For viewers in the United States, the episode is set to drop according to the following schedule:

Advertisement

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 p.m.

Central Time (CT): 12:00 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world in Japan, fans can catch the episode at 11:56 p.m. JST.

Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be exclusively available for streaming on Crunchyroll. For those who want to relive the excitement or catch up on previous episodes, the platform also offers the past season of the anime.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 Spoilers: Raw scans hint Gojo's finishing move; everything to know about the plot

About Jujutsu Kaisen: A brief overview

Jujutsu Kaisen, a shonen manga masterpiece brought to life by the talented Gege Akutami, has captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts worldwide. The series first graced the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, instantly becoming a sensation. Viz Media oversees the English and North American release of the manga, while the anime adaptation is skillfully crafted by Studio MAPPA. The anime's inaugural season hit the screens in October 2020, treating fans to 24 captivating episodes. The excitement didn't stop there, as the prequel film, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," enchanted audiences in 2021. And now, the much-awaited second season began its journey in July 2023, promising even more supernatural battles, intricate plots, and character development.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer gets a release date, to showcase first look of Shibuya Incident