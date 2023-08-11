Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything about new episodes, release date and streaming details

Fans of the thrilling anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, are in for a treat with the highly anticipated Season 2. With a gripping storyline and characters, the new season promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here's the scoop on how many episodes to expect and when you can catch the latest developments.

What's in store for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The excitement surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached a fever pitch, leaving many wondering just how much action and drama is in the pipeline. Viewers can brace themselves, as this season will consist of a total of 23 episodes. The saga kicks off with five episodes that delve into Gojo's intriguing past, offering a deeper understanding his character.

The episode list for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is already making waves, and while we're aware of the first six titles, the intrigue doesn't stop there. Episode 6, titled ‘It's Like That’, takes us further into the story, aligning with chapters 79-136 of the original manga. In this installment, Gojo and his newly formed cursed alliance gear up to tackle the formidable task of sealing away Goto.

Release schedule

The excitement is set to resume on August 31 with Episode 6. New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 are set to grace screens every Thursday, delivering a weekly dose of supernatural thrills. As the action unfolds, audiences can look forward to a blend of electrifying battles and intense strategic planning. While the series is currently on a brief hiatus, fear not!

