Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Is anime inspired from Naruto? Find out

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be covering Gojo's Past arc from the first season. In the anime, this arc is called the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covers Satoru and Suguru's high school years, as well as an incident that changes their lives. As Geto spirals into a dark place, Gojo steps in to help out and raise a new batch of Jujutsu Sorcerers. This friendship and tragedy between Gojo and Geto is a lot like Kakashi and Obita from Naruto.

How is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 inspired from the Naruto anime?

Gojo had preconceived notions about the world of Jujutsu, whereas Geto was the embodiment of the ideal student any teacher of Jujutsu could wish for. Conversely, Gojo refused to adhere to the accepted rules and regulations, and was constantly questioning them.

The same way, Kakashi and Obito are also constantly at odds with each other over different things during their time together. Naruto's Kakashi and Jujutsu's Gojo are also geniuses in their own way. When tragedy strikes, Obito and Geto are easily consumed by the darkness.Obito kills hundreds of people. Geto plans to kill even more in the future.

Whereas, Gojo and Kakashi, who are both betrayed by their best friend, end up becoming teachers and leading the next generation. Both Geto and Obito die in a terrible way, but Obito gets to redeem himself in the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers

After Toji's death, Geto notices Gojo standing with Riko's body in his arms. All the members of the Time Vessel Association were celebrating Riko's death because it meant that their God would not be corrupted by the merging.

Gojo asks Geto to kill them, but Geto refuses, saying that killing them would be pointless. After a year of intensive training, Gojo takes his Limitless to a new level. He notices that Geto is losing weight and looking down more than ever. After Geto reassures him that he is okay, Gojo lets him go.

Episode 5 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be all about Geto's downfall, since he's still stuck in a rut from the tragedy that happened to him a year ago. He was really shaken up by the scene of people celebrating the death of a middle school girl, and it just kept playing over and over in his head. As he gets more and more lost, he starts to doubt if he wants to become a Jujutsu Wizard, and Yuki Tsukumo (a special-grade sorcerer) shows up and talks to him about her plans to get rid of curses forever, since fighting them all the time only leads to more bad things. Then, Yu Haibara goes off on a mission and everything just spirals out of control.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will release on August 3 at 12:00am and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

