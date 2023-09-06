Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: New opening hints Nobara Kugisaki's comeback; Everything to know about the Shibuya Incident Arc

Ahead of the release of the Shibuya Incident arc's main episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the anime has released the new opening theme song for the show. Ardent fans are already loving the visuals and the music of it. The starting song, Specialz by King Gnu, gives us a sneak peek at the intense battle ahead between the sorcerers from Jujutsu High and the powerful curses. It also features popular characters who will be important in the story. The ending song, More Than Words by Hitsujibungaku, is calmer and shows the three main characters, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, spending time together. Here is what the easter egg from the story brings to the table.

The new opening song introduces Nobara to the story

The following section contains spoilers from the Shibuya Incident arc from the manga

There is only a small glimpse of the character in the arc. Nobara seems to be covering her eyes in one of the scenes. There is a circle of chairs around her. During the ongoing Shibuya Incident, Nobara's pride is hurt when she nearly loses to Haruta Shigemo. Kento Nanami rescues her, but she remains determined to redeem herself by aiding in Satoru's rescue. However, Nanami orders her to wait for help. Defying his warning, she cannot abandon her comrades. Nobara encounters Mahito's double, seeking to make amends.

She injures Mahito's soul but is overconfident. Mahito exploits her guard being down and hits her with Idle Transfiguration. Facing likely defeat, she reflects on her past, realizing her change of heart since joining Jujutsu High. Smiling at Yuji, she asks him to tell everyone it isn't so bad, potentially in her final moments. It will be interesting to see how this storyline is put into an anime with the brilliance of MAPPA.

The good news is that there is no break in the release of the upcoming episodes of JJK. The final release date of the next episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is September 7, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Netflix. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this right here.

