Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release date, time, plot, and more details

Jujutsu fans, get ready for more thrill! The upcoming season of the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen is just around the corner. Inspired by the best-selling manga of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by storm since its release in 2020. Fans across the globe fell in love with the character Yuji Itadori and are now eagerly waiting for the series to come back with its next season. It’s fair to say that like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen has been an immensely popular supernatural anime series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: When will it be released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is slated to release on July 6, 2023. The series will premiere live in Japan, but viewers can also wait for it to appear on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu after it airs.

A glance at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer

On March 24, 2023, we received the first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The teaser film shows Gojo when he was younger and introduces us to several of his classmates. This season promises plenty of exciting action and Gojo's captivating charm. Take a look at the trailer below:

Cast and characters

Jujutsu Kaisen's supporting cast will differ slightly from Itadori's from season one due to the shift in focus to Gojo. Gojo and Geto are well known to us, but it's time to get to know the new characters joining this season, which includes Misato Kuroi, Utahime Iori, Yu Haibara, Mei Mei, Shiu Kong, and Kento Nanami.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is likely to stream on Crunchyroll or at least make an appearance on the service at some time in the future given that the series has already been available on the platform and taking into account the merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation this past year.

What time will the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen be released?

The forthcoming season can be accessed globally at the following times, albeit the release date and time may differ for readers based on their local time zones: Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6; Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6; British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Pacific Daylight Time: 7:56 am, Thursday, July 6, Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6; Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6; Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Japanese Standard Time: 11:56 pm, Thursday, July 6; Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6.

