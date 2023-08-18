Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer gets a release date, to showcase first look of Shibuya Incident

As the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 draws near, the Shibuya Incident arc is highly anticipated among fans. The anime has revealed plans to release a new preview video and key visual for this upcoming arc. It's set to debut on Thursday, August 24, 2023, this visual offers a glimpse into the thrilling part of the story. Also, there will be no new episodes as of this week. It’s set to return back with a new release on August 31 and the theme song for the second part will be done by King Gnu

About Jujutsu Kaisen storyline and Shibuya premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen, revolves around the journey of Itadori Yuji, who has consumed a lethal curse known as Ryoumen Sukuna. Fearing the curse's resurgence, Jujutsu High plans for Itadori's execution. However, the intervention of the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo provided a lifeline, allowing Itadori to postpone his fate. Following the second recap episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Season 2 disclosed its intention to release a new preview video and key visual a week ahead of the premiere of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Set to release on Thursday, August 24, 2023, this visual and preview coincide with the anime's temporary halt due to scheduling conflicts. For now, instead of an episode, fans can anticipate the release of promotional materials for the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Fans are excited for the release of Arc’s premiere

The news excited fans who were eager to see the Shibuya Incident arc's story unfold. Many were really looking forward to watching the new Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 preview video as soon as possible. People who love the series hoped to see their favorite characters like Itadori Yuji again. Even though the last episode showed a bit of Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro, fans wanted a whole episode focused on them. Luckily, the preview gave a sneak peek that this upcoming episode would be all about these three characters.

With the arc's premiere only two weeks away, fans are really happy and excited. The anticipation wasn't just about the story but also about showing others that Jujutsu Kaisen is a great anime with an amazing story, which might change the opinions of people who thought otherwise.

Watch Jujutsu Kaisen : Shibayu Incident Trailer

