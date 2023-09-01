Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Shibuya opening theme for the show spoils all upcoming storylines

The Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya incident story arc opened with a band on August 31. For the unversed, this particular storyline is one of the most important in the manga, so it's fair that fans were heavily anticipating the start of this arc. But what came as a surprise for some fans was the fact that the opening theme for this narrative gave away absolutely everything about the upcoming main plot points. This means that even though the Shibuya arc that was supposed to unfold over 18 episodes has now been spoiled.

Jujutsu Kaisen has just introduced its Shibuya Incident storyline in Season 2, promising to adapt the entire arc in 18 episodes. With enhanced animation quality, fresh character designs, and a gripping soundtrack, Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode has left fans thoroughly hyped up for the upcoming episodes. It's evident that Yuji and his companions are in for an incredibly thrilling journey as the antagonists set their sinister schemes in motion within Shibuya. As indicated by the energetic opening theme, SPECIALZ, performed by King Gnu, this season is shaping up to be even darker.

The visuals in the opening sequence are undeniably startling even for the manga fans who are already aware of the whole plotline. It must be kept in mind that it's a common occurrence for anime series to offer hints or glimpses of future events in their opening themes. However, the Shibuya opening theme of Jujutsu Kaisen seemed to have taken it to heart, as showcased all the tragedies in the first 1 minute.

The first tragedy revealed is of Gojo's sealed within the Prison Realm. It is a unique cursed item possessing a high-grade barrier that has the power to imprison anything or anyone within an invulnerable, enclosed dimension. In the very next sequence, Aoi is seen affectionately kissing his pendant, which holds images of Yuji and Takada. This subtle hint in the story hints at the foreshadowing event where Mahito injures Aoi's hand, causing him to lose his ability to use the Innate Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie. Additionally, the theme also features Sukuna's fingers and Yuji's inner turmoil, alluding to the moment when Jogo forcibly feeds Yuji ten of Sukuna's fingers.

