Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Takes a two-week break ahead of episode 6; release date, streaming details, and more

Fans of JJK would be disappointed to know that they would not be catching up with a newer episode of the second season until next week. That is right, with the release of the fifth episode, the makers have declared the end of the most exciting arc of the story so far. The Gojo's Past arc certainly worked in favor of the franchise. However, it is the Shibuya Incident Arc that everyone has been desperately waiting for. So, how soon can the fans expect to catch the next episode? Here is everything you need to know about the storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: On a two-week break

As soon as the latest episode aired on Disney+, the makers were quick to inform the viewers that the season would be going on a short break before commencing the new arc for the story. With the Shibuya Incident arc around the corner, there is a lot that is yet to transpire in the story. This one is easily the most anticipated arc of the anime yet. Including endless deaths and horrors for Gojo's students, this is the arc where the characters witness the reality of the powers they possess.

In a bid to chain Satoru Gojo, the alliance between Mahito and Psuedo-Geta moves ahead with the deadliest plan yet. What follows are only deaths and despair. While the incident will not start with the incident right away. There sure will be some filler conversations and a lighter tone to the 6th episode next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

There shall be a series of releases before the regular airing of the episodes begin again. Starting August 10, 2023, the season will air the recap episode for JJK 0 movie, covering the events for those who could not catch up with the movie release. After this, the next week will bring a recap of all the events of the second season so far. And thus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on August 24, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney+. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

