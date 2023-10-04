Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases an intense scene featuring Yuji Itadori's voice actor

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is currently deep into its Shibuya arc, following a demanding showdown on the train station that ended in Gojo's sealing and the advent of the being owning Geto. With plenty of demanding situations ahead for Yuji's squad, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has supplied lovers with a preview of its widespread climax.

Junya Enoki the voice actor for Yuji Itadori

The preview scene became shared in an at-the-back-of-the-scenes unique release by using Real Folder. In the photos, viewers can see an actor in action, kneeling on the floor while turning in lines, with a crew recording the performance. The actor in question is none other than Junya Enoki, the voice actor for Yuji Itadori.

Enoki's intense performance within the clip displays a range of feelings, and whilst anime enthusiasts might not realize the context, manga readers can right away understand the significance. In the Shibuya arc, there's a pivotal scene that conjures up sturdy emotions in Yuji, and that scene is Sukuna's awakening.

For the ones acquainted with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, this scene holds exceptional importance. After Gojo's sealing, Yuji will become the number one goal of curses. Some individuals approach Yuji with the aim of awakening Sukuna, successfully summoning the King of Curses. What follows can most effectively be defined as a brutal massacre as Sukuna unleashes his strength. When Yuji regains manage of his frame, the manga emphasizes the emotional impact of the incident on the man or woman. It appears that this in the back of-the-scenes unique has provided a glimpse of what this scene might be like within the anime variation.

Fans of the series can look ahead to witnessing this emotionally charged scene in the ongoing 2nd season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

