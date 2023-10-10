Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: The REAL reason why Mei Mei is hated by fans EXPLAINED

There have been many characters in Jujutsu Kiasen in the past who have been disliked by the fans for one reason or another. But the hate received by Mei Mei and his brother was unseen in the first season. From disgusting-looking creatures to villains who actually wanted bad things to happen to the heroes, the list of such characters is long. However, Mei Mei is someone special in the category. Here is why this character is someone who gets a lot of hate from the fans all across.

Mei Mei's initial perception

Right at the beginning of this character, we see that she is portrayed as a greedy and selfish sorcerer. Throughout the series, she consistently prioritizes her financial gain over anything else, making her come across as morally questionable. Her willingness to act only when well-paid contributes to her unlikable image.

However, it is much later that we see that she can push the limits of selfishness to another extent. The most significant reason for Mei Mei's unpopularity stems from her actions during the Shibuya Incident arc, which were revealed to anime-only viewers. During this critical moment in the series, when other sorcerers were facing danger and tragedy, Mei Mei left the country and sought refuge in Malaysia.

This act of abandonment infuriated fans as it showed her callousness and disregard for her comrades when they needed her the most.

Mei Mei's character study

Mei Mei's character development following these controversial events was perceived as lacking. It appeared as if the creator, Gege Akutami, didn't provide her character with meaningful growth or redemption, which left fans even more frustrated.

In essence, Mei Mei serves as a symbol of the darker aspects of the Jujutsu society within the series. Her greed, selfishness, and disturbing relationship with her brother highlight the unfair and corrupt nature of this fictional world. Her actions directly contrast with the sacrifices and heroism displayed by other characters, making her a character fans love to hate. As the Shibuya Incident arc continues in the story, it will be interesting to see what purpose this character serves in the future of the text! All updates on this will be mentioned in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Millie Bobby Brown and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Godzilla franchise in an epic crossover event; Deets INSIDE